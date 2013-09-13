Busted pipe leaves residents in Little Grand Rapids with no water

Some residents living in Little Grand Rapids, Man. have no running water for the fourth day in a row.

"It's a dire need for the people," said Little Grand Rapids Chief Raymond Keeper Monday afternoon.

Keeper, who was in Winnipeg Monday, said his community's brand new water treatment plant stopped working ⁠— the latest in a series of problems that have plagued the plant ⁠— forcing residents to rely on bottled water or tanks that already had water in them.

He said the community's leadership is trying to get bottled water into the First Nation from the Red Cross until the problem is solved. Resident Clifford Keeper Jr. told CBC News tap water in the community stopped working during the evening last Thursday after a pipe broke at the water plant.

He said a third of the community has no running water. "I went for a walk into the community this morning and I seen a few people actually getting [water] by pales from the lake," he said in a Facebook message.

Little Grand Rapids is a remote fly-in community located about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

Landline phones in the community were also not working Monday afternoon.

A request to Bell MTS wasn't immediately returned. A spokesperson for the Red Cross said as of Monday afternoon, it had not been deployed to Little Grand Rapids. Clifford is one of the residents with a water holding tank and said relatives have been coming over to bathe.

"I have to try and conserve how much water I use, so yeah it's kinda hectic," he said. Indigenous Services Canada said it's working on a response to a request from CBC for information about the situation.

