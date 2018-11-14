Water flows into street while taps dry since October at Winnipeg rooming house

People living in a Winnipeg rooming house have been without water for a month, while a steady stream has flowed from the ground into the front street that entire time.

Residents at the multi-unit building on Langside Street, just off of Ellice Avenue in the city's Spence neighbourhood, said their taps don't work and toilets don't flush.

One, who didn't want to be named, said they have been forced to shower at a neighbour's house.

Water runs down the street from the ground. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The city has been out to look a few times and has closed the shut-off valve at the property line. CBC News has contacted the city, which said it is looking into the matter and would respond.

So far, there has been no response.

A resident of the rooming house said he spoke with the building's landlord, who promised to address the problem.

CBC has reached out to the landlord but has not heard back.