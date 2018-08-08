Main Street Project still thirsty for water donations as heat wave nears

Staring down a forecast calling for 30 C, even 35 C days this week, Rick Lees knew Main Street Project was going to have a problem.

The homeless shelter, which hands out about 1,000 bottles every month, was down to its last few cases of bottled water on Tuesday when it put out a call for donations.

Lees, the executive director, says he can't believe what happened in the next 24 hours.

"The public response has been overwhelming," he said Wednesday.

They've filled a large cube trailer with water donated on Wednesday, and an organization brought a $2,500 cash donation to buy more. The cost of another 200 bottles was covered by a seven-year-old girl named Willa, who donated her allowance to the shelter.

"Wasn't that amazing?" Lees said.

"It has been unbelievable ... We've been hauling water all day … and there's still water coming in."

Lees says he hopes people will continue to step up as the heat wave continues.

"It's a phenomenal amount of water we go through, and as I understand, it's supposed to be above 30 [C] all week … so as much as we have a huge amount of water that came today, it's going to get used up pretty quick, so we're hoping people will continue to give, as long as this heat wave lasts."

This is the third time the shelter has put out an urgent call for water donations this summer.

"It's one of the greatest challenges, and it surprises us all because we think it's as close as our tap," he said. "But if you are living on the streets there isn't a tap available and water is in short supply."

Lees says donations can be dropped off at 661 Main Street during regular business hours, and at 75 Martha Street after hours.