Watchdog investigates death after fire at Manitoba home where man barricaded himself from police

Manitoba's police watchdog says it's investigating after RCMP officers tried to arrest a man last week who then barricaded himself inside a home. The home caught fire and a person was found dead inside afterward.

Since the matter involves a death, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release Monday it has also requested a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

Anyone who saw or has information or video footage that may help investigators is asked to call the watchdog toll-free at 1-844-667-6060, the release said.

RCMP said last week officers went to a residence in the rural municipality of Prairie Lakes just before 10 p.m. on July 22 to carry out an arrest warrant against a 38-year-old man.

When they arrived, Mounties saw the man in his yard. He saw the approaching officers and ran to the front of his home, where he got a firearm and shot toward the officers, RCMP said in a news release July 23.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the man then barricaded himself inside the home. Mounties sent what they described as "a number of police resources," including an emergency response team, a crisis negotiation team, dog services and major crime services.

At some point after that, officers saw smoke coming from the home and it became engulfed in flames, RCMP said.

Officers stayed overnight as Mounties said it was unknown if the man was still inside, according to the IIU.

At around 7 a.m. July 23, a body was found inside the home. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity.

The Independent Investigation Unit said RCMP notified it of the incident on July 23. As an investigation is ongoing, no further details were provided.