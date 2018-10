Video

WATCH: CBC's Ismaila Alfa tracks how long it takes to cross Portage and Main — underground — in a wheelchair.

Spoiler alert: Including getting lost for about a minute, it took 14 minutes, 30 seconds, and current circuitous street route took only 7:40.

