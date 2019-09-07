How to watch the 2019 Manitoba election results
Tune in to election night coverage on television, radio or live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the 2019 provincial election.
Tune in to CBC's election night coverage starting at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, on television, radio or online to get real-time updates from reporters and political party experts.
Pull out a tablet, computer or smartphone to monitor the latest results with CBC Manitoba's Live Blog, which will also feature the live election broadcast. And watch the seat tallies climb in real time after the polls close at 8 p.m. with the Live Results Tracker available on the CBC Manitoba website.
The live show will be available on CBC Radio one 89.3 FM or 990 AM and through the following links:
-
CBC Radio One 89.3 FM (audio).
-
CBC Listen app (audio).
-
CBC Manitoba online (live stream).
-
YouTube (live stream).
-
Twitter (live stream).
-
Facebook (live stream).
- CBC Gem (live stream).
