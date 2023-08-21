Winnipeg abuzz with wasps thanks to hot, dry weather this year, bug experts say

Lincoln Poulin says his Winnipeg pest control company had more than four times the number of wasp-related calls this July compared to the same month last year — something he says is due to this spring's unusually warm weather.

"This year, mid to late April we got big rain down storms and then really warm weather after that, and it never really got cool," the president of Poulin's Pest Control told CBC's Information Radio guest host Stephanie Cram this week.

"And that warm spring is what allowed the queens [to avoid] the late frost that would have killed them off."

The dry weather that followed also gave the wasps a head start by keeping their nests from getting wet.

That lowered the risk of inviting in mould and bacteria that could slow their growth or kill them, said Richard Westwood, an entomologist in the University of Winnipeg's department of environmental studies and sciences.

Those weather conditions helped create a perfect storm for the black and yellow insects to thrive this season, when there was also an uptick in wasp-related calls to Winnipeg's 311 service. As of Tuesday, that included 61 calls, which was up from 35 in all of 2022.

But that's not yet as many as there were in all of 2021, when there were 104, or in 2019, when there were 86, a city spokesperson said in an email.

The particularly high number of wasps buzzing around the city right now is also in part because it's the time of year when the insects are "madly producing as many offspring as they can" and foraging for food before temperatures drop, Westwood said.

"That's why they want to kind of ruin your picnics or outdoor sitting on the deck, especially if they can smell any kind of food that they're attracted to," he said.

And don't start hoping they'll go away anytime too soon — Westwood said to expect the wasps to hang around until sometime in September.

How to avoid getting stung

If you do find yourself being pestered by wasps, Poulin said it's important not to bug them back if you don't want to get stung — since they'll only get you if you interfere with them.

"The more that you swat at them, the more you're going to get stung. Just like when people are sitting on the patio, trying to get them away from the food is always an indication they might take that as attacking them, and people take a risk of getting stung there as well," he said.

Swatting at a wasp can increase the chances that you'll get stung. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Poulin said it's a good idea to use an object like a piece of paper instead of just your hand to gently try to move wasps away from an area to lower the risk of getting stung.

And if they do sting you, wasps will also release a powerful alarm pheromone into the air to alert other wasps about a possible danger.

That means the risk of getting multiple stings is higher once you've been stung — and a single nest can hold anywhere from a few dozen wasps early in the year to hundreds later in the season, Westwood said.

He added it's important to be careful if you notice several wasps in one area, since it's possible that means their nest is nearby.

While nests are often in crevices above ground, there are certain kinds of wasps that will build their nests in tree stumps or even underground, Westwood said.

And if in the springtime you see what looks like "a big fat wasp" spending a lot of time around a certain spot, make sure to check in a few weeks later to make sure it's not a queen wasp building her nest, he said.

If you do find a nest, Poulin said his pest control shop always recommends one of two options: a wasp foam or spray if you can clearly see the nest, and an insecticide dust if you can't.

But Westwood said wasps also play an important role in the ecosystem and bring benefits like pollinating plants. And as "voracious predators," they also prey on a wide variety of insects — including pests like aphids — and help keep their populations in check.