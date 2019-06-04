Woman charged with attempted murder after 11-year-old girl stabbed in Wasagamack

RCMP have charged a woman with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a girl in a remote northern Manitoba First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP arrested a 29-year-old woman after an 11-year-old was stabbed early Saturday morning in Wasagamack First Nation, about 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The girl was taken to the nursing station with stab wounds and later transported to hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

The identity of the 29-year-old suspect isn't being released to protect the identity of the victim, RCMP said.

