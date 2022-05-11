Wasagamack First Nation man charged with murder, attempted murder

A Wasagamack First Nation man, 30, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with an incident on Monday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Mounties from the Island Lake detachment say they were called to a home in the community about 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg shortly before 10 p.m. after reports of a homicide.

Investigators found a man, 27, from the First Nation dead, and a woman, 33, from Garden Hill First Nation with a stab wound. She was treated at the local nursing station and released.

Island Lake RCMP, along with major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

