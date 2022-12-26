Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, arson following deadly Christmas morning apartment fire in Winnipeg

A 26-year-old man is charged with setting a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people and sent four others to hospital.

Ethan Powderhorn faces two charges of second-degree murder and four of arson with disregard for human life after a fire at Warwick Apartments on Qu'Appelle Avenue at Carlton Street early on Dec. 25 trapped multiple residents in their suites, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Emergency crews rushed six people to hospital, including three in critical condition and one who was unstable.

Roger Glen Doblej, 63, and Suzanne Helen McCooeye, 70, died of their injuries, police said.

The other people taken to hospital were three men and one woman, age 47 to 79.

Charred windows face Carlton Street after a fire in the Warwick Apartments on Christmas morning. Ethan Powderhorn, 26, is charged with setting the fire that killed two people and sent four others to hospital. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Police believe Powderhorn set two fires in the building that night, with firefighters quickly extinguishing the first.

Hours later, though, the second fire displaced dozens of residents of the Manitoba Housing complex, including some who lost all their belongings.

The accusations against Powderhorn haven't been proven in court. He is being held in custody.

Powderhorn was previously convicted of arson.

He was convicted on one count of arson with a disregard for human life and one of arson to property in connection with a May 2021 fire, court records show.

Before that, he was convicted of possession of property obtained by crime and weapons charges.

Police believe Powderhorn also was responsible for a garbage bin fire just before noon on Dec. 10, in the area of Portage Place.

The deaths of the two Warwick Apartment tenants brought the total number of homicides in Winnipeg in 2022 to 53, surpassing the previous record of 44 in 2019.