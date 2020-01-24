New warming huts unveiled at The Forks

Winners of Winnipeg's annual warming huts competition were hard at work finishing their creations as they were unveiled to the public on Friday at The Forks.

The winning designs were first announced in mid-December but the only images available were computer illustrations.

On Friday, they became tactile.

People were invited to view them being assembled and test out a few that were complete. The five new huts will be placed throughout The Forks site through the weekend, along with favourite huts from years past.

This year's competition attracted 177 entries from 32 countries. Those were whittled down to three winners by a jury that had no background information on who submitted the designs or where they were from.

Winners of Winnipeg's annual warming huts competition were hard at work finishing their creations as they were unveiled to the public on Friday at The Forks. 1:12 The Forest Village, woven from cattails, invites people to sit together with friends and reconnect with nature. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The judges also chose a local entry from the University of Manitoba faculty of architecture, in collaboration with Winnipeg artist Eleanor Bond. That one has yet to be named or seen.

The Manitoba Building Trades also submitted a design, even though they weren't part of the competition, but the presentation was a concept The Forks decided it couldn't turn down.

The Stand pays tribute to the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike. It echoes the shape of the streetcar that was tipped over and once finished, will include red benches paying homage to those whose blood was shed on Bloody Saturday. (Jonathan Ventura/CBC) S(hovel), from Calgary, is a small shelter or hovel, made out of snow shovels shaped into what the architects call 'a swirling vortex of mystery and intrigue.' (Jonathan Ventura/CBC)

The Stand, a streetcar-shaped salute to the events of the Winnipeg General Strike of 1919, was welcomed as a special addition.

The rectangular box, which appears to be getting twisted or toppled, was still under construction on Friday. When completed, it will include red benches in remembrance of those whose blood was shed on Bloody Saturday, the culminating event of the 1919 strike.

Musical instruments of ice

In past years, the competition also has included an invited guest artist.

Past invitees include sculptor Anish Kapoor, filmmaker Guy Maddin, Inuk singer Tanya Tagaq and musician Terje Isungset — a Norwegian artist who builds instruments out of ice.

This year it is Winnipeg indie band Royal Canoe, which is working with architect Luca Roncoroni and Sputnik Architecture to create Glacial at The Forks.

That will include a free outdoor show on the river at The Forks on Jan. 31.