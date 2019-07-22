Massive fire engulfs warehouse in Winnipeg

A warehouse building the length of an entire city block was consumed by an enormous fire that lit up Winnipeg's North End early Monday.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, at 274 Jarvis Ave. just before 1 a.m. Nearby homes were evacuated as thick, dark smoke blanketed the area.

Plumes of smoke could be seen a long distance away, with numerous posts on social media by people living in neighbourhoods across the Red River.

"Massive smoke plume, covering almost all of Elmwood at the moment. It's big enough it looks like a thunderstorm cloud," wrote Michael McGregor on the East Kildonan & Elmwood Community Facebook page.

Rose Vera posted this image on the East Kildonan & Elmwood Community Facebook page. (Rose Vera/Facebook) Janice Swistun, who posted this image on the East Kildonan & Elmwood Community Facebook page, said about 20 fire trucks were at the scene at one point. (Janice Swistun/Facebook)

Flames could be seen reaching through the broken windows and far above the roofline of the three-storey commercial building, which takes up the full block between Jarvis and Sutherland avenues.

There are no reports of any injuries and no word on whether any businesses currently occupied the building.

An image of the building from Google Street View in 2018. (Google Street View)

The flames were mostly extinguished by 7 a.m. but smoke from the smouldering ruins of the building continued to drift across the city, prompting warnings from the city.

People in the line of the smoke are advised to keep their windows closed while drivers are being cautioned the smoke could impact visibility.