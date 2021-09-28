Homes evacuated after large fire breaks out in Point Douglas warehouse
Winnipeg firefighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Point Douglas.
Several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units at scene of fire Tuesday near Dewdney Avenue and Grace Street
Multiple units from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were on the scene near the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Grace Street as of noon Tuesday.
People from nearby homes are being evacuated.
More to come
