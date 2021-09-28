Homes evacuated after large fire breaks out in Point Douglas warehouse

Winnipeg firefighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Point Douglas.

Multiple units from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were on the scene near the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Grace Street as of noon Tuesday.

People from nearby homes are being evacuated.

More to come

Nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters battled a large blaze in Point Douglas on Tuesday. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

