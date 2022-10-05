Warehouse near water plant in Marchand, Man., destroyed by overnight fire

A large warehouse in Marchand, Man., has been reduced to smouldering rubble early Wednesday, after a fire ravaged the packaging warehouse overnight, La Broquerie fire chief Alain Nadeau says.

"The building's all burnt down," Nadeau told CBC on Wednesday.

The warehouse sat near Marchand's water plant on Highway 210, Nadeau said. He was one of the first responders to arrive near the blaze around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and the warehouse was fully engulfed by then.

The warehouse contained mostly cardboard boxes and water bottles, making it tricky to put out the fire.

"It's a 150-foot shop, 20 feet high, so there's not much you can do once they start up."

The water plant was unaffected and was already in operation on Wednesday, Nadeau said.

The warehouse continues to smoulder later into Wednesday, said Nadeau, and will be left to do so for another day. (Submitted by Alain Nadeau)

Firefighters protected the surroundings, moving trucks and calling nearby fire departments to help put out the blaze, but no one was injured, the chief said.

The rubble was still smouldering as Nadeau spoke with CBC later Wednesday morning, and firefighters will watch for hotspots over the next day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but should be available shortly, Nadeau said.

