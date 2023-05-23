Winnipeg police searching for 38-year-old man wanted for manslaughter

Winnipeg police are searching for a 38-year-old man who's wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a 31-year-old man earlier this month.

Vincent Brian Kipling was found critically injured in Winnipeg's North End just before 11 p.m. on May 10, near Main Street and Stella Avenue. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police say Aaron Wayne Azure is a suspect in Kipling's death, but they haven't been able to find him, says a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Azure is six feet two inches tall, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes, police say. He may wear glasses and has several tattoos, including a spider on the left side of his neck, the letter "W" on the front of his neck and the word "LOYALTY" on his right hand.

His ears are pierced and he may have face piercings as well, police say.

Azure is considered armed and dangerous and police say not to approach him.

Anyone with information about Azure's whereabouts is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).