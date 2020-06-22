Police search for Winnipeg man, 34, wanted in connection with organized crime investigation
Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in their search for a wanted man who they say not to approach.
Winnipeg Police Service is cautioning people not to approach Jared James Irving
Winnipeg police are asking people for tips but also cautioning them not to approach a Winnipeg man who they say is wanted for various drug and gun-related offences.
In a news release, Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime and biker enforcement unit says it is requesting assistance from the public in their search for 34-year-old Jared James Irving.
Police described Irving as six feet tall and 329 pounds. He has a scar on his left cheek and brown hair, they believe.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call investigators at 204-986-6048 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
