Police search for Winnipeg man, 34, wanted in connection with organized crime investigation

Winnipeg police are asking people for tips but also cautioning them not to approach a Winnipeg man who they say is wanted for various drug and gun-related offences.

In a news release, Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime and biker enforcement unit says it is requesting assistance from the public in their search for 34-year-old Jared James Irving.

Police described Irving as six feet tall and 329 pounds. He has a scar on his left cheek and brown hair, they believe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call investigators at 204-986-6048 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

