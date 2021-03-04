RCMP surround Powerview home in search for wanted Winnipeg man

RCMP surrounded a home in Powerview, Man., Wednesday night while searching for a wanted Winnipeg man who is still at large.

Police, including the emergency response and dog teams, surrounded the home around 8 p.m. while looking for Dylan Lennon Atkinson, 29.

Atkinson is wanted for uttering threats and violating parole, which he is on for charges including breaking and entering, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators believed he was in the home and armed with a submachine gun, but when officers arrived Wednesday night, he wasn't there.

Police are still searching for him.

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

Police consider Atkinson armed and dangerous and ask members of the public not to approach him.