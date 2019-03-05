Wanted man dropped loaded gun fleeing police in Portage la Prairie: Manitoba RCMP

A man wanted by police dropped a loaded firearm as he ran from officers in Portage la Prairie, Man., early Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

He's now facing charges, along with a woman police say tried to help the man escape.

Officers went to a gaming centre in the city around 1:40 a.m. to arrest a 20-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants for assault, theft and failing to comply with a court order.

When the officers arrived, the man tried to flee and began dropping items from a backpack as he ran, including a loaded gun, police say.

Officers recovered the gun. After searching the man's bag, police say they also found a machete, another firearm, ammunition, prescription drugs and multiple cellphones. They found more bullets after searching the man, RCMP say.

After the man was arrested, police say they found a second prohibited firearm in his backpack along with a machete, ammunition, prescription medication that didn't belong to him and mulitiple cellphones. (Submitted by RCMP)

The man, who is in police custody, has been charged with weapons-related offences and resisting arrest.

A 32-year-old woman, who police say tried to help him escape, is facing charges of obstruction and for possession of what police believe is methamphetamine, which they found in a baggie.

She was released on a promise to appear.