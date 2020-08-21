Fires break out at 3 Walmart stores in space of 3 hours
Blazes happened at locations on Empress Street, Regent Avenue W., McPhillips Street
Police are investigating after fires broke out at three Walmart stores within less than three hours on Thursday night.
The first was reported at the location on Empress Street near Sargent Avenue at 6:07 p.m., City of Winnipeg officials said in a news release. Crews used hand-held extinguishers to put out the fire.
The next call came just over an hour later, at 7:19 p.m., at the location on Regent Avenue W. near Lagimodiere Boulevard, the release said. Again, crews put out the fire using hand-held extinguishers.
The final fire was reported around 1½ hours after that. Crews responded to the blaze at the location on McPhillips Street near Leila Avenue at 8:49 p.m., the release said. By the time they got to that one, the fire was already out.
No one was hurt in any of the fires, police said.
The three fires are considered suspicious and investigators believe they're connected, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said. The major crimes unit is investigating the blazes as arson, he said.
Murray would not say whether any arrests had been made.
Investigators do not believe the fires are related to the chain's recent rules mandating face masks in its stores, he said.
With files from Meaghan Ketcheson and Heather Wells
