Ice sculpture fit for royalty takes shape in Winnipeg
David Robinson says he had no idea how popular his family's frozen creation would become
A 12-metre-long ice castle dubbed the Wall of Winnipeg is now complete.
David Robinson said he put the final touches on his family's massive ice sculpture on Saturday.
It's taken shape to become several metres high over the last few weeks on the lawn of his Algonquin Avenue home near the city's River East area.
The wall took hundreds of ice blocks to complete — but for Robinson, building it with his family was better than sitting inside all winter.
He said it's a welcome change.
"This year is kind of unique," Robinson said.
"All those hours of not just sitting around, just doing something, talking to so many people as they come by, which is not normal."
WATCH | David Robinson's family created this ice sculpture on Algonquin Avenue:
He said lots of people in his community have stopped by to check it out.
Robinson's family started freezing ice for the project back in November, and it's gotten more popular ever since. He credits that partly to word of mouth, but also to social media.
"[I] never thought that that many people would be interested," he said.
"I had one lady come by just this morning and her sister was from out of town and she brought her to come and see it."
