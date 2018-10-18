New walk-in addiction clinics accept patients in Brandon, Thompson
Rapid-access clinics supposed to connect patients quicker with the help they need
Two new clinics designed to help people with addictions have opened in Brandon and Thompson.
The province announced Thursday that two new walk-in locations, known as rapid access to addictions medicine or RAAM clinics, have started accepting patients at existing health-care facilities in the two cities.
The clinics offer walk-in patients access to intervention and community treatment programs. Typically staffed by an addictions physician and a combination of clinicians, counsellors and outreach workers, patients will be referred to other health professionals if the need is warranted.
No appointments are necessary.
The Brandon clinic is located in the 7th Street Access Centre and the Thompson location is at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba's Eaglewood site.
Two clinics are already open in Winnipeg — at Health Sciences Centre and 146 Magnus Ave. — and a site in Selkirk is expected to be ready later this year.
The government has pledged $1.24 million to build the clinics, which were recommended by Manitoba's new strategy for mental health and addictions services, referred to as the Virgo report.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen previously suggested the clinics would reduce wait times at other health-care facilities, but will not replace the need for emergency departments for some individuals.
The sites are modelled after facilities in Ontario, which integrate opioid replacement therapy with primary care and provide assessment, counselling and prescriptions of appropriate medications.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.