Dog lovers unite for a good cause

Dozens of dog lovers gathered at St. Vital Park Sunday afternoon to help other animals in need.

Walk for all Dogs was organized to collect donations in support of Canadian Animal Blood Bank.

CBC News was there to capture all the paws in action.

Watch the pups (and owners) do their part for dogs in need:

Dogs took their owners to St. Vital Park on Sunday for a good cause — raising money for pets who need blood transfusions. 1:03

