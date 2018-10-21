New
Dog lovers unite for a good cause
Dozens of dog lovers gathered at St. Vital Park Sunday afternoon to help other animals in need.
Walk For All Dogs organized to support Canadian Animal Blood Bank
Walk for all Dogs was organized to collect donations in support of Canadian Animal Blood Bank.
CBC News was there to capture all the paws in action.
Watch the pups (and owners) do their part for dogs in need:
