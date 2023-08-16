Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew accuses PCs of making his criminal past a campaign issue

Manitoba's Opposition leader says the governing Progressive Conservatives are trying to deflect from their inability to tackle high crimes rates in the province by making his past run-ins with the law a campaign issue.

"Why would Heather Stefanson and the PCs, who've been so terrible on crime, want to talk about crime during this election?" NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a Wednesday morning speech at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg.

"Because it's not about crime — it's about me. And it's at least partially about the fact that I'm somebody who sometimes wears my hair in a braid."

During his speech, the Opposition leader outlined his party's plans for tackling crime if elected in this fall's provincial election, but also discussed his past struggles with alcoholism and criminal convictions.

He has previously openly admitted to a conviction for impaired driving and for assaulting a cab driver in his early 20s more than a decade ago — offences for which he has received pardons.

Kinew pledged in his Wednesday speech to be tough on crime if his party wins the election set for Oct. 3, going on to say that being held accountable by the justice system forced him to confront his own issues.

"So if people ask, 'Wab, why are you delivering a tough-on-crime message?' what I would say in response to that — it's because tough love has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Meanwhile, he accused the Progressive Conservatives of trying to divide people instead of tackling the root causes of crime.

He said an NDP government would not only address those root causes, but target drug traffickers who are bringing toxic drugs into communities with harsher penalties.

"We cannot run from the challenges to public safety in Manitoba, and there is no way around them. We have to work through them."