Wab Kinew parts ways with chief of staff Liam Martin after less than 2 years

Manitoba Opposition Leader Wab Kinew has parted ways with his chief of staff, who once attracted headlines for getting $146,047 in severance pay after leaving the same role under the former Selinger government.

Liam Martin's departure as the NDP chief of staff comes less than two years after he started working for Kinew.

Liam Martin is out as chief of staff to NDP Leader Wab Kinew. (LinkedIn)

"We came to an agreement that it was time to make a change there. He helped me a lot along the way and I'm very thankful for the role that he's played," Kinew said Thursday.

Martin will not receive any severance pay, Kinew said.

He refused to say whether Martin was fired or quit.

"A lot of this is an HR matter and I can't comment publicly."

Martin left his job with the Manitoba Teachers' Society in October 2017 to work for the rookie NDP leader.

The appointment prompted criticism from Premier Brian Pallister, who told the Winnipeg Free Press at the time that he wanted to see the hefty severance Martin received repaid.

Mark Rosner is Kinew's new chief of staff effective immediately.

NDP MLAs were told about the change at a caucus meeting Wednesday.

'Worst nightmare'

Rosner most recently held the title of caucus director for the New Democrats. Kinew described him as a research and strategic specialist.

"Mark Rosner is an excellent political operative. Basically, he's the Conservatives' worst nightmare."

Kinew said Rosner was the NDP researcher responsible for bringing Pallister's vacation home in Costa Rica into the news. The premier failed to reassess the value of his tropical vacation home, contravening Costa Rican property tax rules. He later paid roughly $8,000 in back taxes and penalties.

Martin is the son of former NDP MP Pat Martin.

Public accounts for the 2018-19 year on the province's website list Martin's salary at $92,167.

Martin hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment in recent days.