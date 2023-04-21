Staff assess damage after vandalism, theft at healing lodge west of Winnipeg

A healing lodge west of Winnipeg was vandalized and had tools and sacred items stolen — the second theft at the site in recent weeks, staff say.

Wa-Say Healing Centre, headquartered at 388 Donald St. in Winnipeg, has healing lodge buildings west of Headingley, near Beaudry Provincial Park.

That's where two recent thefts happened, including one that appears to have happened just this week, said centre project co-ordinator Wayne Mason Jr.

"When our workers came back and told myself and showed me pictures, it was a sick, disgusting feeling," he said.

Staff visited the site Thursday in preparation for a ceremony and discovered buildings at the site had been vandalized. Numerous items were stolen, including sacred items used in the lodge and power tools.

"Somebody had broken into them. There was blood on the walls inside one of the buildings, and on the outside there was human feces right on the ground in between the buildings," said Mason.

"If they were there to steal stuff they would help themselves and leave and get out of there, but to start smearing blood and leaving fecal [matter], that's an added touch."

Mason said about two weeks ago, lumber purchased by the shelter for a small shed — which was to be built by Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology students — was stolen from the lodge site, along with some tools.

"We're still in the process of replacing that lumber.… That was unfortunate," he said.

They hoped it was a one-off incident. In hindsight, Mason suggested the centre should've put a camera up at the lodge site after that theft.

A shed door at the lodge site was damaged in the break-in. (Submitted by Wayne Mason Jr.)

The latest vandalism is "disgusting," he said.

"It's saddening. Somebody was clearly trying to send a message or a statement to us that they weren't happy."

Mason isn't clear on what exactly that message could be.

"You start wondering, who, what, how, why would they do something like that?"

The centre will report both incidents to police, he said. It also plans to put up a gate for security purposes.

Mason said there has been an outpouring of support and people asking to help since the centre posted about the latest break-in on social media.

Wa-Say is also considering hosting a community event this spring.

"We have to kind of rebuild again, but we will," Mason said.

More from CBC Manitoba: