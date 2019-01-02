'My heart just sunk': Divers find body during search for missing Sagkeeng snowmobilers

Members of a volunteer dive team pulled a body from the frigid waters of the Winnipeg River as a months-long search for two missing snowmobilers continues in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson confirmed divers with the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) recovered the body Wednesday afternoon in the community, not far from where the river and Lake Winnipeg meet.

Henderson said the identity of the person hasn't yet been confirmed, but it is suspected to be one of two snowmobilers who were last seen Nov. 20.

"It was pretty disheartening when I got the news," said Henderson. "My heart just sunk."

Members of the HEART dive team and another volunteer look at the images produced by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) as they search for evidence of the two snowmobilers who disappeared in November outside Sagkeeng First Nation. (Submitted by Chief Derrick Henderson)

Henderson said he called family of the missing man and woman to let them know a body was found Wednesday.

"It's pretty difficult, but you know, we'll overcome it," he said. "This is a family that needs support and we will be there for them."

A coroner is now expected to examine the body, he added.

The finding comes days after HEART located what they believed to be the snowmobile the missing man and woman were riding.

Special camera

HEART found the snowmobile Sunday using an underwater camera, said volunteer Paul Maendel.

Maendel, who has been volunteering with HEART for about 10 years, credited Minnesota-based Tom Crossman for operating the special camera that helped locate the body.

"He is bringing a lot of expertise to this and without him it wouldn't be possible to do what we're doing," said Maendel, praising an overall "good combination of prayer and technology and volunteers" for the finding.

Henderson has been out with volunteers searching the past four days and plans to join them again Thursday as the search continues.

Sagkeeng is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.