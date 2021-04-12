Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Prolific volunteer inspired to help newcomers

Delivering free Chinese food to a family in need on Christmas Eve almost 45 years ago inspired Lily Dyson’s service in the community.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Now 60 and retired after a career with the Canada Revenue Agency and TransX trucking, Lily Dyson is a prolific volunteer. Helping newcomers is a key part of her work in the community. (Ruth Bonneville/Winnipeg Free Press)

Delivering free Chinese food to a family in need on Christmas Eve almost 45 years ago inspired Lily Dyson's service in the community.

The daughter of Chinese immigrants, Dyson was 16 years old and living in Atikokan, Ont., when her father asked her to come to his restaurant and make the delivery. Dyson was embarrassed, telling her father that people eat turkey at Christmastime, but he insisted.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now