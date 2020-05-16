Skip to Main Content
Fatal stabbing in small Interlake community investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP
Police said a 35-year-old man from Vogar, Man., was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at a home in the rural municipality of West Interlake on Friday night.

Police were called to a home in the rural municipality of West Interlake late Friday night for a report of an assault. They found a man dead. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

RCMP are investigating a death in Manitoba's Interlake as a homicide.

Police were called to a home in the rural municipality of West Interlake at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday with a report of an assault.

A 35-year-old man from Vogar — a tiny community about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg — was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A spokesperson for STARS air ambulance said the service responded to a stabbing in Vogar late Friday night, but didn't transport a patient from the scene. 

RCMP are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Ashern RCMP, along with major crime services and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

