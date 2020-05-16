Fatal stabbing in small Interlake community investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP
35-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene of stabbing in rural municipality of West Interlake Friday night
RCMP are investigating a death in Manitoba's Interlake as a homicide.
Police were called to a home in the rural municipality of West Interlake at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday with a report of an assault.
A 35-year-old man from Vogar — a tiny community about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg — was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
A spokesperson for STARS air ambulance said the service responded to a stabbing in Vogar late Friday night, but didn't transport a patient from the scene.
STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Vogar, MB area.—@STARSambulance
RCMP are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Ashern RCMP, along with major crime services and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.