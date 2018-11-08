Vivian Santos resigns from police board after failing security check

Winnipeg city councillor Vivian Santos has resigned from her new role on the city's police board after failing to pass a security clearance check.

Police board chair Markus Chambers confirmed the resignation to CBC and says he's disappointed with the outcome.

"I'm disappointed because I was looking forward to looking with Councillor Santos on this very important file," said Chambers.

Chambers said Santos, who is the councillor for Point Douglas and the acting deputy mayor, was appointed to the board last month to fill his vacant seat. Chambers was made board chair when fellow councillor Kevin Klein stepped down from the role.

Chambers said all board members are screened annually and exhaustively, and the reasons for not passing are not disclosed.

CBC has reached out to Coun. Santos and the Mayor's office for comment.

It could have been something like a family connection that was flagged, Chambers said.

Chambers said he will consult with the mayor about how to move forward in nominating a new candidate for the role. He says despite the implications of not gaining security clearance, he remains confident in Santos.

"I have a tremendous, tremendous amount of respect for Councillor Santos and know that even though that there is this issue that has popped up she is a person of integrity and a person I trust wholeheartedly."