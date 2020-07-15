Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Coun. Vivian Santos reconsiders resignation from police board
A Winnipeg city councillor has resigned from her role on the city's police board after failing to pass a security clearance check.

Point Douglas city councillor says she doesn't know why security clearance was denied

Coun. Santos said Tuesday she was disappointed she had to resign after failing to pass a mandatory security check as part of being on the police board. One day later, she said she is considering rescinding that resignation. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

A Winnipeg city councillor who resigned from her role on the police board says she is reconsidering her decision.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) resigned Tuesday after failing the mandatory police screening that comes with being on the board. Now, she's considering rescinding that resignation.

"I do feel that the Winnipeg police have acted arbitrarily and have denied me procedural fairness," Santos said in a tweet Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Santos said she had no idea why she failed the screening test but said she would resign regardless.

In addition to possibly rescinding her resignation, Santos now says she may also pursue legal options "to clear her name."

Winnipeg police said Tuesday they do not comment on specific security checks, but pointed to the eligibility criteria for police board members as stated in the Police Services Act.

