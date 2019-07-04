Gold rush for Manitoba athlete at Dwarf National Games in San Francisco

More than 170 years after the start of the California Gold Rush, one determined Manitoba athlete has finally hit the mother lode.

Vivek Bhagria, 24, is the lone Manitoban competing at the 2019 Dwarf National Games in San Francisco. He's competed in the annual event since 2013, but has never won a gold medal — until now.

On Monday, Bhagria and his teammates from Canada and the United States came back from an early deficit to capture gold in football. When the final whistle blew on a 26-15 triumph over their American opponents, he could barely contain his joy.

"I was just so proud," he said. "Finally, I get to come home with a gold medal."

Vivek Bhagria shows off the two gold medals he won this week at the 2019 Dwarf National Games in San Francisco. (Submitted by Vivek Bhagria)

But Monday's win was just the beginning. One day later, the same group of athletes combined to capture gold in soccer, led by their star striker from Winnipeg, who scored eight goals in six games.

"Soccer's probably my best sport," Bhagria said. "(Although) I play pretty much everything. I play ultimate, badminton, football, volleyball, basketball, cricket … just to keep myself busy."

Since he was a child, Bhagria says he has always enjoyed playing sports, even though he has usually had to do it against taller, faster opponents. But thanks to events like the Dwarf National Games, he gets the rare opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

"I know if I was back home, I wouldn't get to do this kind of thing, so I'm just thankful for this moment," he said.

"I get to play against people my size."

When he isn't playing sports or going to the gym, Bhagria works three jobs — at the Liquor Mart in Osborne Village, at Nicolino's restaurant and as a promoter. Although he's always "busy, busy," he says the hard work pays off.

"I just keep working hard, keep grinding," he said. "I want to make my family proud … and show people that I can do anything in life and nothing can stop me."

To complete his medal haul, Bhagria and his teammates won bronze in basketball on Wednesday.