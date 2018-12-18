RCMP investigate after trailer leaves person and dog dead in Vita, Man.

Firefighters found a person and dog dead after dousing a camper trailer fire Tuesday in a small southern Manitoba community.

Emergency crews were called at about 2:30 a.m. after reports of a fire in Vita, about 95 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Human remains and the dead dog were located after the fire was extinguished, said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

Ed Penner, a councillor for the rural municipality of Stuartburn, said he was aware of the fire but couldn't yet disclose details.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family for the loss of their loved one," he said.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been released.

The investigation continues.

