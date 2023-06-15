Manitoba expanding virtual mental health-care options

Jen Dedelley wasn't sure talking to someone over the phone could help her manage her depression.

It wasn't a genuine human connection like meeting an individual face-to-face, she thought — but she made a first call about a month ago anyway.

Since then, she's had a call back almost every day.

"Going through what I was going through was very challenging, but the daily phone calls actually really helped me get through it," she said.

"I felt very supported and I was connected to some really great programs throughout the whole thing, including a peer-support program."

On Thursday, the Manitoba government announced $2.4 million in annual funding to expand its virtual supports for people struggling with their mental health.

The funding will expand two existing program that are delivered virtually: an initial assessment program and a crisis stabilization unit that provides followup care.

Both initiatives, which are designed primarily for people living in rural and remote communities, launched in 2021.

The assessment via video conference, referred to as emergency telepsychiatry, will expand from operating eight hours a day to 12 hours.

Since its formation, it has received 549 calls for service and prevented nearly 250 medical transports that would have taken people out of their community, the province says.

Hiring staff for follow-up care

The virtual crisis stabilization unit will hire about six additional staff, such as Indigenous and peer support workers, said Dr. Jennifer Hensel, co-medical director of Manitoba Shared Health's rural emergent telepsychiatry and integrated virtual ward program.

That program has helped more than 1,000 people in crisis, reducing the need for hospital visits, the province said in a news release.

Hensel said the two initiatives the province is now expanding are reaching individuals in need, directly where they are.

"This is the future of health care and I'm happy to say we're leading the way in Manitoba," she said.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte spoke at a Thursday news conference announcing the funding to expand the virtual mental health-care programs. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Dedelley, who lives in Winnipeg, is also pleased to see the program's expansion.

It was her sister who encouraged her to reach out to the virtual program for help.

Dedelley said she was trying to disguise the pain she was going through, but her sister, during a phone call, detected that something was amiss.

"You can't hide things from your sisters," Dedelley said at a Thursday morning news conference announcing the funding.

She said the near daily check-ins have put her on a path to recovery faster than anything she's experienced during her years living with depression. She's appreciated having a peer support group to connect with.

A month later, Dedelley says she's in a better place.

"After all, without the dark, we wouldn't see the stars," she said.