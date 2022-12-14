New virtual emergency care service coming to Manitoba in Spring 2023

A virtual service that supports health-care providers will launch in May of next year, Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced on Wednesday.

Gordon held a news conference in Steinbach, Man., about the provincial Virtual Emergency Care and Transfer Resource Service (VECTRS), which will provide support with patient transfers and connecting to specialists in Manitoba. It's expected to be up and running in May 2023.

The service was initially announced as part of the provincial government's $200-million plan to retain, train and recruit more than 2,000 health-care workers.

VECTRS is a centralized emergency care service that will provide clinical guidance and patient transport to health-care staff, a news release says.

"The whole idea is to take the burden off of those sending facilities from having to make all of those arrangements," Dr. Rob Grierson, the chief medical officer of Shared Health Emergency Response Services said.

"You call us … [and] we'll help you immediately, providing advice … about patient care and then we'll make the arrangements for transfer,"

The virtual service will be staffed 24-7 by Shared Health physicians, advanced care paramedics and advanced practice respiratory therapists.

Grierson says the service will cost $5 million a year and will save health-care dollars by reducing unnecessary patient transfers.

"Accessing this support will be even more important in rural and remote and northern communities where it can often take much longer to connect with somebody who can assist in certain high acuity, or even mid-acuity situations," he said.