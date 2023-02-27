Virden RCMP search for armed and dangerous man

Virden RCMP are searching for a man who they say is armed with firearms and dangerous after a violent incident Friday night.



RCMP in the western Manitoba town got a report of an injured person being held against their will by a man on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation Friday night around 9:15, according to a release issued early Sunday evening.

Investigating officers found the victim inside a home on the First Nation, but the male suspect fled before they arrived.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Seril Mazawasicuna, 32, from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, which is about 240 km west of Winnipeg. Police say he is described as six feet one inch tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently facing 16 charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say Mazawasicuna is considered armed with firearms and dangerous and should not be approached. RCMP believe he is actively evading police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911, the Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

