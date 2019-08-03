Virden man dies in vehicle rollover
A 45-year-old man from Virden died after his pickup truck rolled on a highway in southwestern Manitoba.
Pickup truck left the road, entered the ditch and rolled down
A 45-year-old man from Virden died after his pickup truck rolled on a highway in southwestern Manitoba.
Police say he was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 in the RM of Pipestone on Friday when the truck left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled. The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was later pronounced dead, police said.
Officers with the Westman RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are continuing to investigate.
More from CBC Manitoba: