Virden RCMP open homicide probe in man's weekend death

RCMP in Virden are treating a weekend death as a homicide.

On Saturday at 1:15 p.m., police say, they were called to a home in the town, 271 kilometres west of Winnipeg, following a report of a man in distress. When they arrived at the residence they found the fatally injured man and several other people.

Police say the victim, 31, had injuries that indicated he had been in some sort of physical altercation. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Virden RCMP, assisted by RCMP major crime services and RCMP forensic identification services, are investigating.

