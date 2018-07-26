Man charged in death of Canupawakpa Dakota Nation man in Virden

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Virden on Saturday.

Clarence Eastman Jr., 31, was found fatally injured at a home in the western Manitoba town, located about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on Saturday afternoon. Eastman was from the Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, a First Nation south of Virden.

RCMP announced Thursday that a 31-year-old man, also from Canupawakpa First Nation, has been arrested. He is charged with second-degree murder in the case, and remains in custody, according to RCMP.

RCMP said earlier this week its investigators were treating Eastman's death as a homicide. Police said Eastman had injuries that indicated he had been in some sort of physical altercation.