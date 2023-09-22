Manitoba couple lead hectic lives of juggling other jobs with farming because 'there's a passion there'

Laranda and Robert Bailey left Winnipeg for greener pastures in southwestern Manitoba 10 years ago — and they haven't looked back.

They settled in Hargrave, just west of Virden, in the former home of Laranda's grandparents, where they run a grain and oilseed farm and also raise cattle and chickens.

But agriculture is only their side job.

"I am a field operator in the oilfield and a part-time farmer, too," said Robert, standing near a stack of round bales in his yard.

In addition to being a farmer, Laranda — who previously worked at a grain elevator in the area — is now the head librarian of the Border Regional Library, which has branches in Virden and the nearby communities of Elkhorn and McAuley.

Laranda Bailey works as head of the Border Regional Library in addition to farming. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

Taking that job "was just kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing," Laranda said, with a row of grain bins behind her. "There was a position at the library and I had always wanted to work at a library, so it was good timing."

The Baileys, both 35 years old, aren't alone in holding down other jobs on top of farming. They know other producers in their area who do the same.

"I can't think of anybody that just full-time farms [who is] my age, except for one or two," Robert said. "Anybody that wants to farm of my generation has a second job."

Robert Bailey, who also works as a field operator in the oil industry, stands by a pumpjack near Virden. (Travis Golby/CBC )

According to the 2021 census of agriculture, around 32 per cent of farmers across Canada worked 30 hours or more per week or more in jobs off the farm, and another 16 per cent worked other jobs under 30 hours per week.

The Baileys aren't sure if they would survive financially without their other jobs, which help them pay the bills to keep the farm running.

"We don't burn the candle at both ends just for fun — there's a passion there," Robert said.

"It provides a more stable lifestyle, having that steady paycheque coming in, because farming's a little bit unpredictable between yields and market value."

'The city was just too busy'

The Baileys have just over 100 hectares (250 acres) of crop land, as well as hay and pasture land. They also help Laranda's family farm more than 800 hectares of crop land.

"I grew up on a cattle and grain farm, did 4-H as a kid with the cattle ... [and] was always around cows, so glad to get back into them," said Laranda.

After graduating high school in 2006, the couple lived in Winnipeg. Robert studied electrical engineering for a year and later worked as a welder. Laranda studied agriculture at the University of Manitoba and also got a travel agent's certificate.

Robert Bailey runs a combine in a canola field during the 2023 harvest. Harvest is the busiest time of year for the couple, he says. (Travis Golby/CBC )

They lived the city life for seven years, but it wasn't for them.

"The city was just too busy, and we grew up in this area and this is what we know and this is what we love," Robert said.

Laranda wasn't initially quite as happy to leave the city and return to the area around Virden, a community of about 3,100.

"But I knew I would be once I was out here," she said. "Being out here I was able to get animals, which was the biggest draw for me."

Early mornings, late nights

Robert said a typical day means he and Laranda aren't "sitting down on the couch for supper until probably 10:30 at night, and then straight to bed, and then up in the morning we're both gone to work."

Laranda's work day starts on the farm, feeding chickens they keep in their yard and the 100 head of cattle they raise on nearby pasture land.

In addition to chickens and cattle, they have a turkey named Eunice, a goose called Celeste and a duck named Harley. Some of their cows graze in the company of a goat named Ferguson.

Robert feeds the couple's goat, Ferguson. (Josh Crabb/CBC )

After she feeds the animals, Laranda goes to work at the library.

"That's a day of talking with patrons, as well as computer work and payroll, accounts payable" to "make sure the library's functioning," she said.

When they get home, there are more chores and tasks. Seeding and harvest are their busy times. Robert even uses his vacation time in the spring to plant crops.

During harvest — the busiest time of the year, says Robert — they get help from Laranda's family.

"Harvest just doesn't warrant me taking vacation, because I'll take holidays and then it'll rain and then we won't do anything for three days," he said.

It's a lot of work, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's definitely hectic but we do it because we love it," said Robert. "If it was too much you'd just give it up, but we'd rather pull our hair out."

Laranda agrees.

"We always have a good time doing it," she said.

The couple say in spite of their hectic lives, they love what they do. (Travis Golby/CBC)

They haven't taken a vacation to relax or travel in five years, but do have plans to go overseas later this fall.

And this year's crop is looking good, the Baileys say — the payoff for another year of hard work on and off the farm.

"I can't see a future where I don't do both jobs, really," Robert said.