Winnipeg musician pleading for the return of her stolen violin

A local musician is asking for the public's help to find her stolen violin.

Betty Asseiro -- a violinist with the Winnipeg Pops Orchestra -- says her car was broken into over the weekend while parked in the Smith Street Parkade.

She says her violin was taken, along with a few random items including her car's registration.

"It was in the locked parkade and somebody just broke into the back window of my car. They threw some trash and stuff around as well. I'm just so upset."

Asseiro, 21, has been playing with the Pops since she was 13. She says that violin has been with her since the very beginning of her professional music career. She says she holds the record as the youngest person to ever play with the Orchestra and that violin was a big part of getting her there.

Losing it is like losing a part of her own history

"Every instrument is different, and this one was really special," said Asseiro. "I remember holding it for the first time and playing it. It just it felt right. It almost feels like an extension of yourself, like you know it's going to be a part of you."

She says the violin case also contained a music-stand light that was given to her by a former member of the Pops who's since passed away.

Asseiro says she's received a lot of support from the Pops since the theft.

"I've had a couple of people offer to lend me instruments because we're right in the middle of the concert season," she said. "But it's not going to be the same."

Asseiro is trying to hold out hope her violin will find its way back to her. But she says the Winnipeg Police told her to prepare for the possibility that it's gone for good.

She's taken matters into her own hands and reached out on social media. She's posted about the theft on Facebook, Kijiji and Craigslist, hoping someone will see it for sale online or in a pawnshop.

At this point, she says she just hopes it's well taken care of -- wherever it is.

"I hope they don't just throw it away. Whoever has it obviously wants money. I just really hope it's not gone."