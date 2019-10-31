Spike in violence worrying but crime still down, Pallister says after Winnipeg stunned by homicides, attacks

A recent spate of violence is worrisome but crime is dropping overall, Manitoba's premier says, as the number of homicides in Winnipeg this year approaches a record and brutal attacks targeting children make headlines.

"Well, there's actually a decrease in violent crime, statistically, but any incident of violent crime is obviously a concern to all of us, and so of course we're looking at continuing action," Brian Pallister said Thursday after a news conference.

"I thank our front-line police for the work they do. I thank our citizens who have involved themselves in providing ideas and suggestions."

Serious violence has rocked Winnipeg in recent days.

There were three homicides, including the death of a teenage girl, in a single night on the weekend.

A daylight shotgun attack on Sunday afternoon sent three adults and a baby to hospital.

On Wednesday, a three-year-old boy was found critically injured in an early morning assault. The family believes the toddler was stabbed in the neck while he was sleeping.

Downtown review could expand: Pallister

Pallister said the Manitoba Police Commission is currently preparing a report on how to make downtown Winnipeg safer.

When pressed later about whether the police commission's review could be expanded beyond downtown Winnipeg, since some of the recent violence has occurred elsewhere, Pallister said he expects the report's findings will be helpful in other areas.

The premier called for immediate action to address the way Manitoba's liquor stores are being robbed hundreds of times a week.

"I think it's a concern to all of us. It's a concern not only from a revenue standpoint, but more importantly, from a safety standpoint, for the people who are shopping in those stores."

He referred to numerous examples of theft in Winnipeg, as well as a theft in Portage la Prairie.

"I understand that there is a co-operative dialogue going on with other jurisdictions where they've taken action to look at some best practices. I want to see action taken. I think all Manitobans want to see action taken."

The Liberals are calling for more urgency from Manitoba's government.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said the government is missing in action as Winnipeg approaches the highest number of homicides in a single year, with 36 homicides so far in 2019. There were 41 homicides in 2011.

Lamont also said incidents of property crime are up and thefts at Manitoba Liquor Marts and other retail outlets have become an epidemic.

"I've been at several community forums on crime. People want to hear what the plan is to reduce crime, but what they are told is that they need better locks and lights outside," Lamont said in a statement.

"It is not enough to ask homeowners and businesses to build a better bunker. We need a plan to drive crime down."

The NDP will hold a news conference later today to discuss the recent spike in homicides and violent crimes.