Violent, high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg after release from prison: police

A high-risk sex offender with a history of violence, including a previous manslaughter conviction, is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison on Friday, police say.

Marcel Hank Charlette, 47, is set to be released from Stony Mountain Penitentiary after serving a 10-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Charlette has a criminal record that includes violence and sexual offences, police said, including the assault for which he was given the 10-year sentence.

During that assault, Charlette confined and attacked his victim, causing her severe physical and psychological harm.

The release said Charlette, who also goes by Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee and Bald Eagle, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a violent or sexual manner, especially against women and children.

He is described as about five feet tall and 123 pounds, with black hair or a shaved head. He has several tattoos, including two teardrops under his left eye. He also has scars on his right thumb and arm.

Lengthy criminal record

Charlette's record includes other violence offences.

In 1991, he was convicted of manslaughter in the death of a two-year-old child and received a six-year sentence.

Later that year, he was convicted of assault for punching a woman in the face. In 1996, he was convicted of aggravated assault for brutally attacking, punching and kicking a woman, and sentenced to 42 months.

In 2004, he was convicted of another assault on a woman, and received a sentence of two years less one day and three years of probation. In 2006, he was convicted of two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and other offences, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Charlette is subject to a lifetime weapons ban. He is also not allowed to possess drugs or alcohol or attend any place or event where selling alcohol is a primary purpose.

Charlette also must reside at an approved residence and abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and comply with curfew checks.

The information about Charlette was released by the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, a joint venture between the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

The release said the information is provided to let the public take suitable measures to protect themselves, and that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Charlette will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.