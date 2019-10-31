Assault suspects caught while changing tire in Selkirk, Manitoba RCMP say

Two men were arrested while changing the tire on a truck that had been involved in an assault and robbery just blocks away in Selkirk, Man., RCMP say.

Mounties said there were a number of 911 calls at around 10:40 a.m. Monday about an assault in a parking lot on Manitoba Avenue in the city about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

A truck had stopped in the parking lot, where two men got out and hauled out a third, then assaulted him, police said in a news release Thursday.

The two men left the third on the ground and took off in the truck, which witnesses said had a blown rear tire and was being driven on the rim.

Police said they caught up with the truck a few blocks away and arrested two men who had stopped to change the tire.

The men, age 22 and 20, were charged with several offences, including assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

The 18-year-old man who was robbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP believe the three men knew each other.