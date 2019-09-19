Teen arrested after West Broadway store robbed 5 times, police say

A small neighbourhood store in Winnipeg was held up on multiple occasions this summer, until a young man was tracked down and arrested this month, police say.

The store on Young Street, in the city's West Broadway area, was first hit on July 22. The final time was Sept. 11.

During one of the robberies, a gun was pointed at an employee, police said.

The teen also is accused of an attempted residential break-in and a theft from a pawn shop in the city.

A 17-year-old boy from the town of Teulon, about 60 kilometres north of Winnipeg, has been charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, theft and several other weapons-related offences.

