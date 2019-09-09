Man charged in connection to violent, armed robberies in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say the same man is responsible for a pair of armed robberies last Friday, including one where the suspect allegedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a store employee.

Both robberies happened on Sept. 6, the first around 1 p.m. when a man stole items from a retail store on Nairn Avenue near Kent Road.

A security guard confronted the man, who then pulled out a knife and threatened the guard before knocking him down and driving away.

Then at 5:30 p.m., a man stole items from a retail store on Regent Avenue West near Lagimodière Boulevard. While leaving the store he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a loss prevention officer, police said.

The man raced off in a pickup truck. The truck was found on Sunday night on Fife Street near Inkster Blvd. by major crimes investigators.

The driver was arrested and officers seized $1,475 in cash, an Uzi-style BB-gun,16 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine, and two baggies of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine. The drugs have an estimated street value of $6,700, police said.

The truck had been stolen from a house in the Linden Woods neighbourhood at the beginning of August.

The 38-year-old man had a 10-year firearms prohibition from previous crimes, a Canada-wide driving prohibition and two warrants out for his arrest.

He is charged with armed robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of drugs for trafficking, possession of weapons and failure to comply with prior court orders.

