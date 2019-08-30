Arrest warrant issued for man accused of violence and weapons offences

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man for whom there are three Manitoba arrest warrants related to violence and weapons offences.

Trevor Johnathan Williams is wanted on three warrants, police said.

He is described as five feet, three inches, and 135 pounds, with a medium build, short or shaved brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his calf and abdomen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

