Vintage street lights in River Heights, Wolseley being replaced with newer models

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for some of the oldest street lights in the city that are being replaced with newer models.

Manitoba Hydro is removing 245 street lights in parts of the River Heights and Wolseley neighbourhoods that have been standing since before the Second World War and replacing them with new LED compatible lights made to look just like the old ones.

"These lights were part of the neighborhood, they were unique. No other neighborhood — other than perhaps the downtown Exchange — had these type of lights," said Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

"We made an effort to see what we could do to preserve that heritage."

The new model street lights are made to look similar to the old style but are made of concrete posts and will last 50 years, Manitoba Hydro says. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

The lights, called Sunnysides, are at the end of their serviceable life, Owen said.

"While on the outside they may look fine, on the inside there's a lot of rust and corrosion that if we were to try and retrofit them to be LED it would be cost prohibitive."

The new ones are made of black concrete posts and metal tops and are expected to last the next 50 years.

The project is part of the provincewide conversion to LED lighting which is more energy efficient. Hydro decided to spend more money on the lights in order to preserve the heritage feel of the neighbourhoods.

The new lights cost about $2,000 each, compared to $1,200 for the galvanized steel arc-shaped lights installed in most other neighbourhoods.

Residents were given information about the street light replacement more than a year ago Owen said.

Maria Zelenewich, who lives in River Heights, says the new lights look very similar to the old ones and will brighten up the neighbourhood. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"It's sad to see the old ones go but you know what, it's time to move on, get newer things, get brighter lights in the area. It might help with the crime," said River Heights resident, Maria Zelenewich.

"They're very similar, I don't even think you'd even notice them unless someone brought it up to you," she said.

'They look wonderful'

Heritage Winnipeg is applauding Hydro's efforts to preserve the look and feel of the original lights.

"I've seen the new design, I think they look wonderful," said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg.

"These are two very historic residential areas … to be able to spend a little bit more money for something that's going to be around for 50 years is a long time.

"I think they made the right decision to spend a little bit of extra money now as opposed to dealing with a lot of disgruntled people," she said.

Tugwell said people living in the areas where the lights are being replaced reached out to Heritage Winnipeg, in part, out of concern about what would be replacing the vintage lights, but also to find out what was happening to the old ones.

"I think there's always trepidation when you see something being removed, what is it going to be replaced with?" Tugwell said.

"Sometimes the originals can't be salvaged. So I feel like this is where replication is a good compromise."

'Best of the rest' could be saved?

Tugwell is hoping to work with Hydro in the coming months to see if any of the old lights can be saved and possibly find new homes.

"Many are corroded and too rusted to salvage or repurpose so [Hydro is] going to try and take the best of all the best and put them together to replace some pieces," said Tugwell.

Cindy Tugwell said some of the lights may be salvageable and could be available for nostalgic residents to purchase, but won't know how many — or how much it will cost — for several months. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

She said the hope is that maybe a dozen lights could be saved, and possibly be available for interested residents to buy, but doesn't yet know what the costs would be.

"We don't know the logistics of it, how to make it fair, if there's going to be a huge demand, I don't know," she said.

Crews will be out all summer swapping out a handful of lights each day. The process is time consuming because the old ones are embedded in a concrete base, some are rusted out, and existing wiring may need to be repaired, Owen said.

Once the lights are down they will be taken to a Hydro facility and stripped of their components, salvaging what can be reused and recycling what can't.

"We don't want any of this to end up in a landfill," he said.

"We're trying to save as many of them as possible but that's not always easy."

Crews will be replacing the street lights throughout the summer. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

There's also environmental considerations to take into account, Owen said, like the possibility of lead paint or other contaminants.

"We have to be looking after that material because we can't be selling it or giving it away just because of the health hazard associated with lead paint," he said.

Tugwell said anyone interested in owning an antique light will likely need to wait until next year and would be responsible for covering the costs associated with saving them.