Juno-award winning Manitoba musician Vince Fontaine dead at 60

Friends, loved ones and Manitoba's music community are mourning the loss of Juno-award-winning guitarist Vince Fontaine.

The co-founder of Eagle & Hawk and former member of folk-rock group Indian City died this week after suffering a heart attack, said Jay Bodner, his bandmate of 25 years.

Fontaine was 60.

"It was very sudden. He and I were texting yesterday morning about COVID and gigs down the road," Bodner told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Wednesday.

"We're just all speechless and in shock."

A member of Sagkeeng First Nation, Fontaine fronted the Juno-nominated Indian City.

Eagle & Hawk, which released 10 albums, put out their debut album in 1997. Fontaine and Bodner won numerous awards with Eagle & Hawk at the Junos, Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards, Native American Music Awards and more.

They toured the world, playing notable events like the Olympics and the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Fonaine was known for his work ethic early on and later as a mentor for young Indigenous musicians in Winnipeg and beyond, Bodner said.

"He picked up the torch from the original Indigenous acts in this city, like Shingoose and C-Weed and Billy Joe Green," Bodner said.

"He really, really worked in his butt off to move the dial and pushing Indigenous music into the mainstream."

Fontaine's niece and NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine (St. Johns) posted on social media that family is stunned and devastated.

On behalf of our Fontaine family, it is with terrible sadness and shock that I announce the sudden passing of my dear Uncle Vince Fontaine today: Tuesday, January 11, 2022. <a href="https://t.co/w6xJFtDn4c">pic.twitter.com/w6xJFtDn4c</a> —@NahanniFontaine

Bodner and Fontaine wrapped a couple of shows in December and were discussing future shows amid the pandemic.

Bodner said he is at a loss.

"Right now I am just really processing," he said.

"We had a really fantastic run."