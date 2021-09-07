Harvest Manitoba names Vince Barletta new president and CEO

Harvest Manitoba has hired a new president and chief executive officer.

Vince Barletta begins work on Sept. 20, board chair Marilyn McLaren said in a news release on Tuesday.

Barletta has worked in leadership roles in both provincial and municipal governments, as the head of the Yes Winnipeg initiative at Economic Development Winnipeg, and most recently as president and CEO of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

He steps into the role following the departure of Keren Taylor-Hughes on Aug. 27. She had served in the role for about four years.

Harvest Manitoba worked with business advisory firm MNP to select a new CEO from a pool of applicants.

The province's largest food bank was named Winnipeg Harvest until recently, when it amalgamated with the Manitoba Association of Food Banks.