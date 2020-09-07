South Winnipeg house fire sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a house caught fire in a suburban area south of Winnipeg on Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane says the family was outside the home on Viking Road off of St. Mary's Road when they noticed smoke coming from the garage.

The family went to a neighbour's house and called 911.

Lane says fire trucks got the call around 2:30 p.m. and were on scene within eight minutes.

At one point, eight fire trucks were on scene, plus an ambulance and Winnipeg police.

Although the fire was put out rather quickly after firefighters went inside to douse it, the house sustained some damage because the garage, where firefighters believe the fire started, is attached to the house.

"There's certainly some fire damage in the immediate area, and lots of smoke damage throughout the house," Lane said.

Lane says that luckily all the doors of the house were closed.

"With that wind, especially if a door was open on the windward side, that could've really accelerated the fire," he said.

Because of the location of the house, firefighters had to haul in a water tanker to ensure they had enough water to put out the fire.